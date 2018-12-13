Overview of Dr. Ramin Ghobadi, MD

Dr. Ramin Ghobadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ghobadi works at Advanced Orthopedics and Hand Surgery Institute in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.