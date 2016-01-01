Dr. Jamm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramin Jamm, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramin Jamm, MD
Dr. Ramin Jamm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Jamm works at
Dr. Jamm's Office Locations
Healthpoint Hawaii LLC1380 Lusitana St Ste 405, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 486-8630
- 2 98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 808, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 460-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramin Jamm, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235284266
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Jamm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamm.
