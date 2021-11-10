Dr. Ramin Javahery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javahery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Javahery, MD
Dr. Ramin Javahery, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Coast Neurosurgical Associates2888 Long Beach Blvd Ste 240, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-7696
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I love doctor javahery He been take care my daughter for 12 years He is good surgery doctor ????
About Dr. Ramin Javahery, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063562239
- University of Miami
- University Of Southern California
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- UCLA
Dr. Javahery has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javahery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Javahery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javahery.
