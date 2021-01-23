See All Oncologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Ramin Mirhashemi, MD

Oncology
3.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramin Mirhashemi, MD

Dr. Ramin Mirhashemi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Mirhashemi works at GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mirhashemi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecologic Oncology Associates
    23600 Telo Ave Ste 250, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 375-8446
  2. 2
    Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance
    4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 540-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Ramin Mirhashemi, MD

    • Oncology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1992744874
    Education & Certifications

    • HARVARD MED SCH
    • Harvard Medical School
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramin Mirhashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirhashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirhashemi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirhashemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirhashemi works at GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mirhashemi’s profile.

    Dr. Mirhashemi has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirhashemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirhashemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirhashemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirhashemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirhashemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

