Dr. Ramin Mostafavi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (40)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ramin Mostafavi, MD

Dr. Ramin Mostafavi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Mostafavi works at Laser and Cataract Institute of Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mostafavi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laser and Cataract Institute of Staten Island
    445 Clawson St, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 370-2222
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Laser and Cataract Institute of Staten Island ( temporary location )
    1887 Richmond Ave Ste 5, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 370-2222
  3. 3
    Laser and Cataract Institute of Staten Island
    3860 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 370-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Infections
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Eye Infections
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Infections
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Entropion
Exophoria
Eyelid Spasm
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Heterophoria
Orbital Cellulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blocked Tear Duct
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Color Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exotropia
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Disorders
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Corneal Dystrophy
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Endophthalmitis
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Mechanical Strabismus
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Photokeratitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Posterior Scleritis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Retina Diseases
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Still's Disease
Strabismus
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Vertical Heterophoria
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 26, 2022
    Well run office with efficient and friendly staff. Dr Ray answered all my questions patiently and took care of my problem with a simple painless procedure right there in the office. Had previous cataract surgery a few years ago by Dr Ray with great results also. Would highly recommend him to friends and family.
    — Jan 26, 2022
    About Dr. Ramin Mostafavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619974433
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Medical Education

