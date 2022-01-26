Dr. Ramin Mostafavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostafavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Mostafavi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramin Mostafavi, MD
Dr. Ramin Mostafavi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Mostafavi works at
Dr. Mostafavi's Office Locations
Laser and Cataract Institute of Staten Island445 Clawson St, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 370-2222Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Laser and Cataract Institute of Staten Island ( temporary location )1887 Richmond Ave Ste 5, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 370-2222
Laser and Cataract Institute of Staten Island3860 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 370-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Well run office with efficient and friendly staff. Dr Ray answered all my questions patiently and took care of my problem with a simple painless procedure right there in the office. Had previous cataract surgery a few years ago by Dr Ray with great results also. Would highly recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Ramin Mostafavi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Duke U
- Boston U
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mostafavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mostafavi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mostafavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mostafavi has seen patients for Eye Infections, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mostafavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mostafavi speaks Persian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostafavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostafavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostafavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostafavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.