Dr. Ramin Nadjafi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ramin Nadjafi, DPM
Dr. Ramin Nadjafi, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nadjafi works at
Dr. Nadjafi's Office Locations
Advanced Podiatry Group114 Park Lake St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 913-3965
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Today I got ingrown’s cut out. This doctor is awesome! No pain. Supper nice & explains everything. Staff is great. Very little wait time. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Ramin Nadjafi, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Regional South
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadjafi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadjafi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadjafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadjafi.
