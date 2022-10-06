Overview of Dr. Ramin Raiszadeh, MD

Dr. Ramin Raiszadeh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Raiszadeh works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA and Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.