Dr. Ramin Raiszadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramin Raiszadeh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Scripps Physicians Medical Group6719 Alvarado Rd Ste 308, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 265-7912
Scripps Physicians Medical Group332 Santa Fe Dr Ste 110, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (619) 265-7912
Scripps Physicians Medical Group488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 316, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (619) 265-7912
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ramin is amazing!!! he was so pleasant and so thorough with my whole process! I went in to see him about my spine that I was concerned about and he made me feel very comfortable and at ease!! His stuff is also very nice, and they get back to you promptly! I 100% recommend Dr. Ramin! He is an expert and very nice!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Raiszadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raiszadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raiszadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raiszadeh has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raiszadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raiszadeh speaks Arabic and Persian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Raiszadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raiszadeh.
