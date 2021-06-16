Dr. Ramin Rayhan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Rayhan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ramin Rayhan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Franklin Square, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School Of Dental Med.
Locations
Clock Tower Dental Associates110 New Hyde Park Rd, Franklin Square, NY 11010 Directions (516) 712-1147Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- AmeriPlan
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
As far as I am concerned,I have been in Franklin square for 20 years and have used them all.Dr.Rayhan and Clocktower are BY FAR the BEST that Long Island has in my opinion. He is fair and gentle a master of his craft , and I adore him, Nothing more needs to be said If you are a scardey cat hes the one for you trust me!
About Dr. Ramin Rayhan, DDS
- Dentistry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University School Of Dental Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rayhan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rayhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayhan speaks Persian.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayhan.
