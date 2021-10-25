See All Ophthalmologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Ramin Sarrafizadeh, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ramin Sarrafizadeh, MD

Dr. Ramin Sarrafizadeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sarrafizadeh works at Retina Consultants Southern CO in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sarrafizadeh's Office Locations

    Retina Consultants Southern CO
    2770 N Union Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-9595
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Retina Consultants Southern CO-Pueblo Office
    3691 Parker Blvd Ste 101, Pueblo, CO 81008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 583-1575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreoretinal Surgery
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 25, 2021
    I was a former patient of Dr. Ramin in Michigan many years ago for a CRVO of my left eye. I was wondering if he would know of any changes or new treatments for this condition of CRVO which has left me blind in my left eye. Thank you...Sincerely Raymond Juliano.
    Raymond Juliano — Oct 25, 2021
    About Dr. Ramin Sarrafizadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700813391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramin Sarrafizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarrafizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarrafizadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarrafizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarrafizadeh has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarrafizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarrafizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarrafizadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarrafizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarrafizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

