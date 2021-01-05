See All Oncologists in Escondido, CA
Dr. Ramin Sorkhi, MD

Breast Oncology
4.0 (53)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramin Sorkhi, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pahlavi University / School of Medicine (Shiraz University)|Shiraz University Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Sorkhi works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery
    225 E 2nd Ave Ste 102 Bldg 2, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare of California

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Ramin Sorkhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477751535
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sinai and University Of Maryland Hospitals|Sinai Northwest Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center|Albert Einstein Medical Center-General Surgery|Mafraq Hosp|Royal College Of Physicians and Surgeons Of Glasgow
    Residency
    Internship
    • Shiraz Univ Medical Sciences
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pahlavi University / School of Medicine (Shiraz University)|Shiraz University Of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramin Sorkhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorkhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorkhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorkhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorkhi works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sorkhi’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorkhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorkhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorkhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorkhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

