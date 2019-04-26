See All Ophthalmologists in San Clemente, CA
Dr. Ramin Tayani, MD

Ophthalmology
1.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ramin Tayani, MD

Dr. Ramin Tayani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Colorado River Medical Center and Palo Verde Hospital.

Dr. Tayani works at Tayani Institute in San Clemente, CA with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA, Irvine, CA and Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tayani's Office Locations

    Tayani Eye Institute
    653 Camino de los Mares Ste 107, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 489-2218
    Costa Mesa - Satellite Office
    3140 BEAR ST, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 489-2218
    Irvine- Satellite Office
    22 Odyssey, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 489-2218
    Mission Viejo Office
    26726 Crown Valley Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 489-2218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colorado River Medical Center
  • Palo Verde Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Dry Eyes
Stye
Chalazion
Dry Eyes

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Ramin Tayani, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265528970
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ma Eye and Ear
    Residency
    • Med Coll WI
    Internship
    • Yale University
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramin Tayani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tayani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tayani has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tayani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tayani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

