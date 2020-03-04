Overview of Dr. Ramin Zaghi, DPM

Dr. Ramin Zaghi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Square, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Zaghi works at Refuah Health Center in New Square, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.