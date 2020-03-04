Dr. Zaghi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramin Zaghi, DPM
Dr. Ramin Zaghi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Square, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Pharmacy Plus728 N Main St Ste C, New Square, NY 10977 Directions (845) 354-9300
Lionel G. Hausman D.p.m.157 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 477-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have been with Dr. Zaghi as a patient for 10 years and he has helped me with my feets for years and I am very grateful, we need more doctors that are very concerned with the patient care.
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1063483584
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Dr. Zaghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaghi has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaghi speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaghi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.