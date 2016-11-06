Dr. Brar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raminder Brar, MD
Overview of Dr. Raminder Brar, MD
Dr. Raminder Brar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.

Dr. Brar's Office Locations
1
Community Hospital of Indiana Inc7165 Clearvista Way, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brar cares very much and very sincerely for her patients' well-being. I believe her to be one of those people who pursued a career in medicine because she genuinely wanted to help people to live in a better way, a healthier way. She is very approachable and down to earth yet there's no denying her intelligence which borders on genius in my book. Dr. Brar is beautiful both inside and outside. I'll be forever indebted to her because she diagnosed my ADD after so many others had failed to.
About Dr. Raminder Brar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Punjabi
- 1306119847
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brar has seen patients for Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brar speaks Punjabi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.