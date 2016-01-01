Overview

Dr. Ramiro Hernandez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at AHK Neurology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.