Dr. Ramiro Manzano, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ramiro Manzano, DPM
Dr. Ramiro Manzano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Manzano's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Clinic of Danvers, LLC140 Commonwealth Ave Ste 107, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 777-7707
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Manzano to be a caring, professional, and knowleageable person. He found a way to treat my foot problem conservatively in a successful way. Saw 3 previous doctors before. All 3 suggested surgery. I recommend Dr Manzano highly!!!
About Dr. Ramiro Manzano, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124033907
Education & Certifications
- New England-Deaconess Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Hofstra University
