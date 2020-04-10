See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Ramiro Miranda, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ramiro Miranda, MD

Dr. Ramiro Miranda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Miranda works at Golden State Orthopedics in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miranda's Office Locations

    Walnut Creek Office
    2625 Shadelands Dr Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-8585
    Muir Orthopaedic Specialists Sequoia Building
    2405 Shadelands Dr Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-8585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Panel Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Apr 10, 2020
    Dr. Miranda is very professional and knowledgeable. He explains things clearly and does not rush you through visits. His pre- surgery and post- surgery follow-ups and communications are excellent. I highly recommend Dr. Miranda.
    Lynn — Apr 10, 2020
    About Dr. Ramiro Miranda, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871543124
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California San Francisco
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, Ca, General Surgery
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramiro Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miranda works at Golden State Orthopedics in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Miranda’s profile.

    Dr. Miranda has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miranda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

