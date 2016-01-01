Dr. Ramiro Munoz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munoz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramiro Munoz Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramiro Munoz Jr, MD
Dr. Ramiro Munoz Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Munoz Jr works at
Dr. Munoz Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Su Clinica105 E Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 831-8338
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munoz Jr?
About Dr. Ramiro Munoz Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1922066364
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munoz Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munoz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munoz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munoz Jr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.