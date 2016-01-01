See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Ramiro Navia, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ramiro Navia, MD

Dr. Ramiro Navia, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA BOLIVIANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.

Dr. Navia works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Navia's Office Locations

    Healthworks Rehab and Fitness
    6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4850
    UT Medicine Senior Health
    2829 Babcock Rd Ste 525, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9890
    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4850
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Insomnia
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Postnasal Drip
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ramiro Navia, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407088966
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA BOLIVIANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
