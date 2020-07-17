Dr. Ramiro Nieves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramiro Nieves, MD
Dr. Ramiro Nieves, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.
Carlos A. Rojas Dpm P.A.8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 104A, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 403-0131
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
As soon as I walked into Dr. Nieves' office, I was impressed by how clean it was. The office staff was very professional and helpful. I never felt rushed while being with Dr.Nieves as he took his time to explain all the results of the xray and different treatment options. I highly recommend him to anyone. He is one of the few doctors that shows humanity and compassion toward his patients.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nieves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.