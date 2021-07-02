Overview

Dr. Ramit Panara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Mp Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Panara works at Florida Neurology in Orange City, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.