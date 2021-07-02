Dr. Ramit Panara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramit Panara, MD
Dr. Ramit Panara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Mp Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Waterman.
Florida Neurology2445 S Volusia Ave Ste C3, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 260-5853
Florida Neurology2710 Dora Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 534-5684
Lake Mary755 Stirling Center Pl Ste 1531, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 490-1732Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a video phone appointment with. He was very nice, thorough and provided great information regarding my migraines
- Neurology
- English
- 1407080849
- Ohio State University|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital|PDU Medical College, Elmhurst Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Elmhurst Hosp/Mt Sinai Sch Of Med|Mp Shah Medical College
- Mp Shah Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Panara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panara has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Panara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.