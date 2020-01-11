Dr. Narayanan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramkishen Narayanan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramkishen Narayanan, MD
Dr. Ramkishen Narayanan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Narayanan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Narayanan's Office Locations
-
1
Maxim Management Services3085 Harlem Rd Ste 350, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 844-5600
-
2
Olean General Hospital515 Main St, Olean, NY 14760 Directions (716) 844-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Amar Atwal MD PC3095 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 896-3815
-
4
Southern Tier Community Health Center Network Inc500 Main St, Olean, NY 14760 Directions (716) 701-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narayanan?
Dr. Ram (Rahm) as he is affectionately called, was a resident when we first met. Though he has moved on to the San Jose area, Dr Ram is an incredibly talented physician who has incredible bed side manners and is insanely talented in the Urology field. While at St. John's Dr. Ram excelled as one of the nation's top urologist Dr. Timothy Wilson's partner. His skills include state of the art surgical techniques utilizing robotic technology. Dr. Ram is the real deal and truly listens to his patients and communicates effectively and tells it like it is. Consider yourself extremely fortunate if you're a patient of his. My wife & I truly miss this very talented Physician.
About Dr. Ramkishen Narayanan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1215296348
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayanan works at
Dr. Narayanan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.