Overview of Dr. Ramleth Shakir, MD

Dr. Ramleth Shakir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Shakir works at RAMLETH T SHAKIR MD PC in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.