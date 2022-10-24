Dr. Rammohan Gumpeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gumpeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rammohan Gumpeni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rammohan Gumpeni, MD
Dr. Rammohan Gumpeni, MD is a Pulmonologist in Flushing, NY. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Gumpeni works at
Dr. Gumpeni's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine56-45 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gumpeni?
Excellent dr spends time with you answers questions and is knowledgeable about tests and patients record
About Dr. Rammohan Gumpeni, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi
- 1710069158
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai
- Elmhurst City Hospital Mt Sinai
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gumpeni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gumpeni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gumpeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gumpeni works at
Dr. Gumpeni speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gumpeni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gumpeni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gumpeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gumpeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.