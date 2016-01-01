Overview of Dr. Rammohan Rao, MD

Dr. Rammohan Rao, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Pulmonary Critical Care Sleep in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.