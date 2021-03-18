See All Neurosurgeons in Akron, OH
Dr. Rammy Gold, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rammy Gold, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rammy Gold, MD

Dr. Rammy Gold, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gold works at Summa Health Medical Group in Akron, OH with other offices in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Rammo, MD
Dr. Richard Rammo, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Lilyana Angelov, MD
Dr. Lilyana Angelov, MD
4.4 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
4.3 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Gold's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summa Health Medical Group
    525 E Market St Ste 1N, Akron, OH 44304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 375-3588
  2. 2
    Pars Neurosurgical Associates Inc
    1212 Garfield Ave Ste 300, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 865-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Camden Clark Medical Center
  • Jackson General Hospital
  • Marietta Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gold?

    Mar 18, 2021
    My husband saw Dr Gold in July for ongoing back and neck pain for several years after going through therapy and pain management. He performed back surgery in August then Neck surgery in November. He's done amazing-following all given instructions!!!! I'm very impressed with all his staff including his CNPs. I would recommend him to anyone. We are blessed to have such a wonderful surgeon in this area.
    — Mar 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rammy Gold, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rammy Gold, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gold to family and friends

    Dr. Gold's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gold

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rammy Gold, MD.

    About Dr. Rammy Gold, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568439172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rammy Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gold has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rammy Gold, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.