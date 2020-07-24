Dr. Ramnik Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramnik Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramnik Singh, MD
Dr. Ramnik Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Wilmington Psychiatric Services5175 W Woodmill Dr Ste 7, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 999-8426
Wilmington Psychiatric Services5143A W Woodmill Dr Ste 24, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 999-8426
Suburban Psychiatric Services5177 W Woodmill Dr # 6, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 999-9834
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is a wonderful doctor, and my visit's have always have been productive. I feel that I can start opening up to her more. I'm feeling more comfortable talking to her.
About Dr. Ramnik Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1740223064
Education & Certifications
- Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
