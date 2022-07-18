Dr. Ramon Alegret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alegret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Alegret, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Alegret, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Alegret works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Pain Center7171 Coral Way Ste 311, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 596-5355
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alegret?
Muy satisfecha
About Dr. Ramon Alegret, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1336462423
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Finlay Hosp
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alegret accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alegret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alegret works at
Dr. Alegret speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Alegret. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alegret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alegret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alegret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.