Dr. Ramon Colina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Colina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Kissimmee710 Oak Commons Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-6747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology Associates of Osceola PA3114 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 846-6747Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology Associates of Osceola PA339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 230, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 846-6747Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is great and so is the staff. I was able to get right in and get my colonoscopy the following week. Results were back quickly as well.
About Dr. Ramon Colina, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871511386
Education & Certifications
- Walter Rdd Army Mc
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colina has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colina speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Colina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colina.
