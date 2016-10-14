Dr. Ramon Fernandez-Ledon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez-Ledon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Fernandez-Ledon, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramon Fernandez-Ledon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez-Ledon works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Gastroenterology Group1308 Morris Ave Ste 102, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 851-2770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez-Ledon?
Muy Bueno doctor.
About Dr. Ramon Fernandez-Ledon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083621460
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital UMDNJ
- St Elizabeths Hospital
- Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez-Ledon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez-Ledon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez-Ledon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez-Ledon works at
Dr. Fernandez-Ledon speaks Spanish.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Ledon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Ledon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez-Ledon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez-Ledon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.