Dr. Ramon Galindo, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramon Galindo, MD
Dr. Ramon Galindo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Dr. Galindo works at
Dr. Galindo's Office Locations
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Galindo is one of the best pediatricians way n our area. He is extremely attentive and thorough. Dr Galindo has a great ability to connect with children which helps rid them of the Dr’s visit anxiety/fright. He understands parents concerns and will make sure he does everything in his power for those medical answers through testing and or specialists referrals.
About Dr. Ramon Galindo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCSF-Fresno Medical Center, Fresno, CA - Pediatrics (Chief Resident)
- Rockford Medical Education Foundation, Family Practice
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Dr. Galindo speaks Spanish.
