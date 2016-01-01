Dr. Ramon Garcia Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Garcia Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Humboldt Park Health.
Logan Square Anesthesia PC3538 W FULLERTON AVE, Chicago, IL 60647 Directions (847) 770-6042
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Community First Medical Center
- Humboldt Park Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Ramon Garcia Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena
- Colgate University
- Internal Medicine
