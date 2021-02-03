Dr. Ramon Garcia-Septien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Septien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Garcia-Septien, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramon Garcia-Septien, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Garcia-Septien works at
Locations
-
1
Health Promotions LLC912 SW 67th Ave, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 260-5550
-
2
Palm Springs Medical Mso of South Fl P.A.12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 300, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 430-2240
-
3
Palm Springs Medical1490 W 49th Pl Ste 311, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 556-9200
-
4
Hialeah Office1435 W 49th Pl Ste 504, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 556-9200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia-Septien?
Excelente doctor se los recomiendo 100 %
About Dr. Ramon Garcia-Septien, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073566170
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hosp
- Tampa General Hospital
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
- Vedado Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Septien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Septien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Septien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Septien works at
Dr. Garcia-Septien speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Septien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Septien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Septien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Septien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.