Overview

Dr. Ramon Garcia-Septien, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Garcia-Septien works at Health Promotions LLC in Miami, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL and Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.