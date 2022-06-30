See All Neurologists in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Ramon Gil, MD

Neurology
3.2 (45)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ramon Gil, MD

Dr. Ramon Gil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF MOTHER AND MAESTRA (UCMM) / DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gil works at Charlotte Neurological Services in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Venice, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gil's Office Locations

    Ramon Gil, MD
    708 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 6, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 743-4987
    Charlotte Neurological Services
    1531 Tamiami Trl S Ste 702B, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 743-4987
    Charlotte Neurological Services
    4235 Kings Hwy Unit 102, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desoto Memorial Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Hypotension
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Hypotension

Treatment frequency



Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jun 30, 2022
    My husband has been seeing Dr Gil for about a year now. I've read the reviews and disagree with the bad ones. I find him brilliant in the field of Parkinson's. My husband's symptoms greatly improved almost immediately. Dr Gil has also recommended a pain management doctor and a neurosurgeon which have both been positive therapies in addition to the medicine Rytary.
    Deborah Noe — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Ramon Gil, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700847597
    • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF MOTHER AND MAESTRA (UCMM) / DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
