Dr. Ramon Jacobs-Shaw, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ramon Jacobs-Shaw, MD

Dr. Ramon Jacobs-Shaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Jacobs-Shaw works at Oak Street Health Sutter Ave in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobs-Shaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Sutter Ave
    455 Sutter Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chronic Pain
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chronic Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchospasm
Chest Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • First Health

    About Dr. Ramon Jacobs-Shaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619945326
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramon Jacobs-Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs-Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs-Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs-Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs-Shaw works at Oak Street Health Sutter Ave in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs-Shaw's profile.

    Dr. Jacobs-Shaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs-Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs-Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs-Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

