Overview

Dr. Ramon Kare, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. Kare works at Kare Family Clinic in Waxahachie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.