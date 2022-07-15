Dr. Ramon Lloret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Lloret, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramon Lloret, MD
Dr. Ramon Lloret, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Lloret's Office Locations
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institue7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 260, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I only can say ,simply Dr Ramon Llored is the cardiology you need ,great profesional,excellent person and great Doctor,the one and only,not Question about.
About Dr. Ramon Lloret, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760497507
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Mich.
- Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
