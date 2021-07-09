See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Ramon Martinez, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
2.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramon Martinez, MD

Dr. Ramon Martinez, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales.

Dr. Martinez works at Greater Orlando Psychiatric in Orlando, FL with other offices in Casselberry, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Orlando Psychiatric
    1417 N Semoran Blvd Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 206-1106
  2. 2
    Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Health
    1015 State Road 436 Ste 229, Casselberry, FL 32707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 261-5641

  • Adventhealth Lake Wales

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychiatric Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychiatric Evaluation

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 09, 2021
    I have been in treatment with Dr. Martinez for over 10 years. He takes care of his patients and has been so helpful in my treatment. I will recommend to any family member, friend or neighbor. His front front desk staff, specially Eliz are always willing to help you when you call to schedule an appointment or any other matter. He talks Spanish as well as English.
    Henry — Jul 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramon Martinez, MD
    About Dr. Ramon Martinez, MD

    • Forensic Psychiatry
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457376964
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

