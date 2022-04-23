Dr. Ramon Moreda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Moreda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramon Moreda, MD
Dr. Ramon Moreda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Moreda works at
Dr. Moreda's Office Locations
Rhl Medical Solutions Inc760 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 113, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-1031
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! He has been treating my mother for 25 years, she is 97 and has no joint pains. Overall office experience is outstanding.
About Dr. Ramon Moreda, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1205925401
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreda has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreda.
