Overview of Dr. Ramon Pimentel, MD

Dr. Ramon Pimentel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Autonoma, Santo Domingo.



Dr. Pimentel works at Center For Orthopedic Sgy LLP in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Woodside, NY and Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.