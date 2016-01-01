See All Pediatricians in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Ramon Pineda, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramon Pineda, MD

Dr. Ramon Pineda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University Of Cartagena School Of Medicine.

Dr. Pineda works at Dr. Pineda's Office in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pineda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ramon Pineda Pediatrics PA
    814 N Main St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 935-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramon Pineda, MD
    About Dr. Ramon Pineda, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760430656
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Texas Fellowship: St. Joseph's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Driscoll Fdn Chldns Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cartagena School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramon Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pineda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pineda works at Dr. Pineda's Office in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pineda’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

