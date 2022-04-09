Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quesada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD
Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Quesada's Office Locations
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institue7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 260, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In 2018, he diagnosed a congenital heart condition I had at the time. Before he successfully performed the surgery, he was very patient with me and answered all of my questions and made me feel very comfortable about the procedure.
About Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134125347
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fl. Interventional Cardiology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fl.
- Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fl.
- U Miami Affil Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
