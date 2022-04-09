See All Interventional Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.7 (132)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD

Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Quesada works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Quesada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institue
    7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 260, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Septal Defect
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair
Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Quesada?

    Apr 09, 2022
    In 2018, he diagnosed a congenital heart condition I had at the time. Before he successfully performed the surgery, he was very patient with me and answered all of my questions and made me feel very comfortable about the procedure.
    — Apr 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Quesada to family and friends

    Dr. Quesada's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Quesada

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD.

    About Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134125347
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fl. Interventional Cardiology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fl.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fl.
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Miami Affil Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quesada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quesada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quesada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quesada works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Quesada’s profile.

    Dr. Quesada has seen patients for Septal Defect, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quesada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Quesada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quesada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quesada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quesada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.