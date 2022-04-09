Overview of Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD

Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Quesada works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.