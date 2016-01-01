Dr. Ramon Ramirez Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Ramirez Melendez, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramon Ramirez Melendez, MD
Dr. Ramon Ramirez Melendez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Ramirez Melendez works at
Dr. Ramirez Melendez's Office Locations
-
1
ID Associates of Broward7421 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 546-9868
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Ramon Ramirez Melendez, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1396844478
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital|University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Bridgeport Hosp|Bridgeport Hospital
- San Juan Bautista School of Medicine|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez Melendez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez Melendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez Melendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez Melendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez Melendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.