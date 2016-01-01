Overview of Dr. Ramon Rego, MD

Dr. Ramon Rego, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.