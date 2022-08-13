Dr. Ramon Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Rivera, MD
Dr. Ramon Rivera, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Montebello, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Phelps Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Ramon Rivera156 Ny-59 Ste A2, Montebello, NY 10901 Directions (845) 517-2870
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Dr. Rivera performed emergency intestinal surgery on me when I entered St. Anthony's (Hospital) ER in extreme pain. He probably saved my life. He was very professional and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ramon Rivera, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841299005
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Med Centers
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Suny
Dr. Rivera accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
