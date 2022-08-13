Overview

Dr. Ramon Rivera, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Montebello, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Phelps Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at Ramon Rivera in Montebello, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.