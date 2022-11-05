Dr. Ramon Rodriguez-Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Rodriguez-Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramon Rodriguez-Cruz, MD
Dr. Ramon Rodriguez-Cruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology One7151 University Blvd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 916-0304
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Fortified Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz?
Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Ramón Rodríguez taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Was referred over by my general doctor and can see why. Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Ramon Rodriguez-Cruz, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1255377099
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz works at
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.