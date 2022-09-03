Overview

Dr. Ramon Rosa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They graduated from U Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Rosa works at Christiana Care Cardiolgy Cnslt in Lewes, DE with other offices in Millville, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.