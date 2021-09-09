Dr. Ramon Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramon Sanchez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Miami Med School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Peachtree Neurology Associates.5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 295, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions
Peachtree Neurology Associates, P.C.5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 255-5330
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
He’s an amazing doctor. I refer all my friends and family to him. He is very knowledgeable, makes you feel comfortable and takes his time to explain everything. Absolutely love him.
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University Of Miami Med School
- Neurology
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.