Dr. Ramon Sanchez, MD

Neurology
3.2 (50)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramon Sanchez, MD

Dr. Ramon Sanchez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Miami Med School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Sanchez works at Peachtree Neurology Associates. in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peachtree Neurology Associates.
    5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 295, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Peachtree Neurology Associates, P.C.
    5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-5330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Syncope
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Syncope

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Sep 09, 2021
    He’s an amazing doctor. I refer all my friends and family to him. He is very knowledgeable, makes you feel comfortable and takes his time to explain everything. Absolutely love him.
    Sanela — Sep 09, 2021
    About Dr. Ramon Sanchez, MD

    • Neurology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487678116
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    • University Of Miami Med School
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramon Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez works at Peachtree Neurology Associates. in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sanchez’s profile.

    Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

