Overview

Dr. Ramon Sastre Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.



Dr. Sastre Sr works at Doctor's Health Group of South Florida, Hialeah, Fl in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.