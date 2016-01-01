Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramon Snyder, MD
Dr. Ramon Snyder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.
Kern Medical Center1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 326-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3551 Q St Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 862-8249
Adventist Health Physicians Network9330 Stockdale Hwy Ste 400, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-2200
- Kern Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033173919
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Snyder speaks Spanish.
