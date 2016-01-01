Dr. Ramon Solhkhah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solhkhah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Solhkhah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramon Solhkhah, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty1610 Route 88 Fl 3, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 838-4117
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4930Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
JSUMC Family Health Center - Infectious Disease Medical Clinic1828 W Lake Ave Ste 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4098
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Mass Gen Hospital|Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
